Vinegar-Based BBQ Sauce
It's not a proper Southern feast without a Vinegar-Based BBQ Sauce on the table. Most popular in eastern Carolina, this tasty condiment is typically made with just three simple ingredients: crushed red pepper, apple cider vinegar, and salt. But feel free to make it your own! Southern Living test kitchen director and host of BBQ&A, Robby Melvin, throws in a bit of brown sugar and hot pepper sauce for good measure. Add in a dash of cayenne pepper if your desired sauce packs a punch. Keep in mind vinegar-based sauce does not pair well with any form of BBQ beef. Pour it over ribs or pulled pork for the ultimate combination. Made with 8 ingredients that are probably already in your kitchen, this easy-as-pie recipe comes together in less than 10 minutes. Give it a try at your next backyard BBQ.