This recipe combines classic Vietnamese flavors—such as sweet chili sauce, lime juice, and fish sauce—in a multi-faceted noodle bowl that kids and adults alike will slurp down in minutes. These Vietnamese-Style Shrimp Noodle Bowls incorporate diverse flavors and textures in a weeknight-friendly meal that comes together in just 25 minutes. Once you taste this simple seafood supper, it'll be on repeat in your house.

With a coating of cornstarch, brown sugar, pepper, and salt, the shrimp develop delicate, crunchy shells as they cook. Be sure to dry your shrimp off well to help them achieve that coveted dry, crispy crust on the outside. Preheating your skillet until it is very hot also helps your shrimp crisp: The oil should shimmer immediately when it hits the skillet.

Our Test Kitchen has a few tips to help you shop smart for shrimp.

1. Go local. If you can find it, locally caught seafood has a shorter supply chain, supports the community, and tastes great too. To expedite your prep work, purchase fresh shrimp that have been peeled and deveined by your local fish market.

2. Local isn't an option? Try the freezer aisle. Buy frozen (wild, if possible) shrimp. Thaw in the refrigerator when you're ready to cook.

3. Don't buy blocks. Make sure the shrimp are individually frozen (not in a solid block) so you can easily defrost the amount you need.