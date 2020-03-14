Houston-born writer Dan Q. Dao shared his aunt's recipe for this rich, intensely flavored fried rice made with andouille sausage, crawfish, Cajun seasoning, and plenty of garlic. Like many Vietnamese-Americans who live in the coastal South, his family blends Vietnamese and Cajun ingredients and cooking techniques to make food that celebrates the best of both cultures, like this fantastic dish. His aunt's Vietnamese-Cajun Fried Rice requires a bit of time to prepare but is well worth the effort and feeds a crowd (or leaves you with plenty of leftovers). And several components can be made in advance so it comes together more easily. To save time, you can make the broth a few days in advance and store it, covered, in the refrigerator. Like all fried rice recipes, this one is best made with cold, cooked rice. Made the rice a day or two ahead (or at least 8 hours ahead), spread it out on a baking sheet to cool, then store, covered, in the refrigerator until you're ready to prepare the dish.