Vegetarian Slow-Cooker Collard Greens Recipe

If you are a fan of your slow cooker, then this is a recipe you will want to try. Cooking this classic Southern side in a slow cooker not only frees you up to prepare other dishes, it frees up valuable stovetop space, as well. The greens get very tender without cooking down into a mush in the 9-hour cook time. You can make this holiday favorite a week or two in advance and freeze in air-tight bags, or make collard greens a day or two in advance and refrigerate in the slow cooker insert (if you have room!). Let the insert stand at room temp for 30 minutes, then return to slow cooker to reheat. Do not reheat the cold insert straight from the fridge or it will crack. The convenience of prewashed and chopped greens, widely available in stores, makes this item ideal for cooking during the holidays. Washing and re-washing sandy greens can take a lot of time. This recipe is a nicely balanced sweet and sour slow-cooker greens dish. The greens maintain their texture, but are soft and palatable. The balance of sweet, savory, and hot is great for the greens and the resulting pot liquor is delicious. These Vegetarian Slow-Cooker Collard Greens will be a hit at your next holiday gathering. You can never have enough side dishes on Thanksgiving, and it will be refreshing for your family to see a veggie dish that's not covered in cut-up bits of bacon or ham (although we do have plenty of delicious recipes of that variety). Collard greens are a Southern staple at potlucks and holiday meals, so switch up your go-to recipe with this vegetarian variety that's got a host of flavor in every bite. These collard greens would be delicious served up with your favorite cornbread recipe.