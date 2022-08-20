Vegetarian Skillet Chili

All it takes is 30 minutes and one pan.

By Liv Dansky

Gallery

Credit: Photographer Victor Protasio, Food Stylist Ruth Blackburn, Prop Stylist Christine Keely

Recipe Summary

active:
30 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

It's hard to beat a warm bowl of hearty, beef-filled chili, but this speedy vegetarian chili delivers the same cozy flavor in a fraction of the time. A tasty blend of mushrooms and white beans stand in for the meat in this recipe, adding texture and heartiness. Like traditional chili, this version gets a big flavor boost from go-to ingredients like cumin, tomatoes, garlic, and onion, which simmer along with the mushrooms and beans, allowing them to soak up all the rich flavor.

In addition to cilantro leaves, finely chopped tender cilantro stems also go into this veggie-packed recipe, along with fresh jalapeño and red bell pepper. The result is a chili that's packed with bold flavors that meld perfectly with just a quick 10-minute simmer—it's so tasty you'll want every night to be Meatless Monday!

Ingredients

Directions

  • Separate leaves and stems of cilantro sprigs; chop leaves and tender stems separately to equal about 1/3 cup each. Set aside. 

    Advertisement

  • Heat oil in a large cast-iron skillet over medium-high. Add mushrooms, and cook, stirring occasionally, until browned, about 5 minutes. Stir in cilantro stems, bell pepper, onion, jalapeño, and garlic. Cook, stirring often, until vegetables are tender, about 6 minutes. Stir in tomato paste; cook, stirring constantly, until caramelized, about 1 minute. Stir in beans, tomatoes, broth, cumin, coriander, and salt. Bring to a boil over medium-high; reduce heat to medium-low, and simmer, stirring occasionally, until flavors meld and mixture thickens slightly, about 10 minutes.  

  • Divide chili evenly among 4 bowls. Top evenly with reserved cilantro leaves, cheese, avocado, and lime wedges.  

Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 08/20/2022