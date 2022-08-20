Vegetarian Skillet Chili
All it takes is 30 minutes and one pan.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
It's hard to beat a warm bowl of hearty, beef-filled chili, but this speedy vegetarian chili delivers the same cozy flavor in a fraction of the time. A tasty blend of mushrooms and white beans stand in for the meat in this recipe, adding texture and heartiness. Like traditional chili, this version gets a big flavor boost from go-to ingredients like cumin, tomatoes, garlic, and onion, which simmer along with the mushrooms and beans, allowing them to soak up all the rich flavor.
In addition to cilantro leaves, finely chopped tender cilantro stems also go into this veggie-packed recipe, along with fresh jalapeño and red bell pepper. The result is a chili that's packed with bold flavors that meld perfectly with just a quick 10-minute simmer—it's so tasty you'll want every night to be Meatless Monday!