Food and Recipes Recipes Vegetarian Dirty Rice It's filthy good. By Marianne Williams Marianne Williams Marianne Williams is a recipe tester and developer who has been working in the Dotdash Meredith test kitchens since 2016. Her recipes are featured in Food & Wine, Southern Living, Real Simple, Rachael Ray, Health, Cooking Light, and in various other publications and digital platforms. Southern Living's editorial guidelines Published on October 3, 2022 Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Photographer: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Stylist: Chelsea Zimmer; Food Stylist: Mary Clayton Carl Active Time: 28 mins Total Time: 1 hrs Servings: 4 Jump to recipe This meatless recipe is the "cleanest" dirty rice out there, thanks to a handful of flavorful ingredients. Classic Cajun dirty rice is made with a host of meats, such as sausage, bacon, and even chicken gizzards. This recipe gets its rich umami from a combination of sautéed mushrooms and smoky tempeh bacon, which team up with the "holy trinity" of Louisiana cooking—onion, celery, and bell pepper—plus plenty of spices to deliver a flavorful and satisfying rice side dish. Ready in under an hour with just 30 minutes of active cooking time, this recipe is a wonderful way to get a healthy fall dish on the table for your family with a minimal amount of fuss. In fact, this hearty vegetarian dirty rice is filling enough to stand alone as a main dish, making it a great way to spice up your next meatless Monday. Ingredients 4 Tbsp. olive oil, divided 1 (8-oz.) pkg. fresh cremini mushrooms, stemmed and finely chopped (reserve stems for another use) 1 (6-oz.) pkg. smoky tempeh bacon (such as Lightlife), chopped 1 large poblano chile, finely chopped (about 1 cup) 1 small yellow onion, finely chopped (about 1 cup) 2 medium celery stalks, finely chopped (about 1/2 cup) 1 tsp. kosher salt ¼ cup dry white wine 1 ½ cups uncooked long-grain white rice 2 Tbsp. unsalted butter, divided 1 tsp. Creole seasoning (such as Tony Chachere's) 3 ½ cups vegetable stock, divided 2 Tbsp. thinly sliced fresh chives Directions Heat 2 tablespoons of the oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Add mushrooms; cook, stirring occasionally, until liquid has evaporated and mushrooms have cooked down to about 1 cup, about 5 minutes. Transfer mushrooms to a small bowl, and set aside. (Do not wipe skillet clean.) Add remaining 2 tablespoons oil to skillet, and heat over medium-high. Add tempeh bacon, poblano, onion, celery, and salt; cook, stirring occasionally, until vegetables start to soften and tempeh bacon is golden brown, 4 to 5 minutes. Add wine to skillet; cook, stirring constantly to scrape up browned bits, until liquid is almost completely evaporated, about 1 minute. Add rice and 1 tablespoon of the butter to skillet; cook, stirring constantly, until rice has started to toast and turn golden brown, 1 to 2 minutes. Stir in Creole seasoning, reserved cooked mushrooms, and 3 cups of the stock. Bring mixture to a simmer over medium-high. Cover and reduce heat to medium-low; simmer, undisturbed, 20 minutes. Uncover; stir in 1/4 cup of the stock. Cover and continue to simmer, undisturbed, 5 minutes. Remove from heat. Uncover; stir in remaining 1 tablespoon butter and 1/4 cup stock. Cover; let steam 5 minutes. Uncover; fluff mixture with a fork. Sprinkle with chives. Serve immediately. Print