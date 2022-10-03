Jump to recipe

This meatless recipe is the "cleanest" dirty rice out there, thanks to a handful of flavorful ingredients. Classic Cajun dirty rice is made with a host of meats, such as sausage, bacon, and even chicken gizzards. This recipe gets its rich umami from a combination of sautéed mushrooms and smoky tempeh bacon, which team up with the "holy trinity" of Louisiana cooking—onion, celery, and bell pepper—plus plenty of spices to deliver a flavorful and satisfying rice side dish.

Ready in under an hour with just 30 minutes of active cooking time, this recipe is a wonderful way to get a healthy fall dish on the table for your family with a minimal amount of fuss. In fact, this hearty vegetarian dirty rice is filling enough to stand alone as a main dish, making it a great way to spice up your next meatless Monday.