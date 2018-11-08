Vegetable Beef Soup

Rating: Unrated

This soup is hearty and filling.

By Southern Living

Credit: Jennifer Davick

active:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr 15 mins
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Yield:
Serves 18
Looking for a comforting and filling soup to warm up your dinner table on chilly winter nights? This homemade vegetable beef soup recipe combines beef stew meat with traditional frozen vegetables to create a hearty meal the whole family will enjoy. After just 15 minutes of prep time, just throw all of the ingredients into your trusty Dutch oven to simmer until the potatoes are tender, about an hour. You can also put the ingredients together in your slow cooker after the meat is cooked to simmer and keep warm until you are ready to serve. This freezer-friendly soup is great to make on the weekends and freeze for lunches or busy weeknights.

  • Cook meat in hot oil over medium-high heat in a large Dutch oven 6 to 8 minutes or until browned.

  • Stir in frozen mixed vegetables, next 9 ingredients, and 1 ½ qt. water, stirring to loosen particles from bottom of Dutch oven. Bring mixture to a boil over medium-high heat; cover, reduce heat to low, and simmer, stirring occasionally, 55 to 60 minutes or until potatoes are tender.

For testing purposes only, we used Knorr Chicken Bouillon cube. Chef's Note: An extra-large bouillon cube adds more flavor. If you don't have this size, you can use two regular cubes.

