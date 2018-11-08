Looking for a comforting and filling soup to warm up your dinner table on chilly winter nights? This homemade vegetable beef soup recipe combines beef stew meat with traditional frozen vegetables to create a hearty meal the whole family will enjoy. After just 15 minutes of prep time, just throw all of the ingredients into your trusty Dutch oven to simmer until the potatoes are tender, about an hour. You can also put the ingredients together in your slow cooker after the meat is cooked to simmer and keep warm until you are ready to serve. This freezer-friendly soup is great to make on the weekends and freeze for lunches or busy weeknights.