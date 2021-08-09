Terry Sargent's Vegan "Boneless Ribs"

Place dough in prepared baking dish, flattening dough so it spreads evenly across entire dish while keeping top as flat and smooth as possible. Cut dough in half lengthwise; then cut 8 (1-inch-thick) strips crosswise to yield 16 (4- x 1-inch) slices. (Don't pull the slices apart; you just want the ability to easily separate them after grilling.) Pour remaining 2 cups broth on top of dough; cover dish with aluminum foil. Bake in preheated oven until ribs have almost doubled in size, about 45 minutes (broth will not be completely absorbed). Remove baking dish from oven, uncover, and carefully pour off and discard excess broth. Cool at room temperature 30 minutes. Cover baking dish with plastic wrap; chill completely, at least 4 hours or up to 24 hours. Remove baking dish from refrigerator. Carefully remove ribs from dish, but do not separate individual pieces. Gently separate ribs along lengthwise cut to yield 2 (4- x 8-inch) slabs; gently pat slabs dry with paper towels.