Terry Sargent's Vegan "Boneless Ribs"
Terry Sargent is one of our 2021 Cooks of the Year.
Recipe Summary
"Barbecue is a way of cooking, not a type of meat," says Terry Sargent. At Grass VBQ Joint, his plant-based restaurant in Stone Mountain, Georgia, he's changing the hearts and minds of carnivores one "veef" brisket sandwich at a time. "Some people will walk in and have no idea that it's vegan. Then they'll come back another day and say, 'Wait a minute. This is a vegan restaurant?'" Sargent says. And now, you can recreate that unique experience at home.
Sargent's Vegan "Boneless Ribs" start with a can of shredded jackfruit, which mimics the look and texture of pulled pork. Vital wheat gluten, chickpea flour, and pea protein give the ribs their body, while smoked paprika and liquid smoke prime these ribs with the essence of a grilled pork rib. The ribs are baked, then chilled completely in the refrigerator before grilling. The "meat" slabs lend well to charring, but they're quite delicate— use a fish spatula to carefully move and flip the ribs.
These vegan ribs are a labor of love, but they sure are worth it. They can also be baked ahead of time to be grilled later, making them a great option for a BBQ. Serve these ribs with a vegan take on a traditional BBQ side, like Tabitha Brown's vegan Mac and Cheese.