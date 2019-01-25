Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookies
Refined coconut oil replaces butter and almond milk replaces milk and eggs in this vegan chocolate chip cookie recipe. Chilling the dough in the refrigerator allows the dough to firm up, and when the balls of cookie dough are exposed to the oven, they fall down into perfectly domed cookies with chewy edges and soft gooey interiors.
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
Directions
Chef's Notes
Be careful not to overbake these cookies because they easily become tough when left too long in the oven. The middle of the cookie will look slightly underbaked when the edges begin to brown, but the carryover cooking will finish setting the center of the cookie once it is removed from the oven. The center will be wonderfully gooey while the outside will have a classic chewy-crisp texture.