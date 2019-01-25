Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookies

Rating: 3 stars
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

Refined coconut oil replaces butter and almond milk replaces milk and eggs in this vegan chocolate chip cookie recipe. Chilling the dough in the refrigerator allows the dough to firm up, and when the balls of cookie dough are exposed to the oven, they fall down into perfectly domed cookies with chewy edges and soft gooey interiors.

By Micah A Leal

active:
15 mins
total:
1 hr
Ingredients

Directions

  • Stir together granulated sugar, brown sugar, salt, and coconut oil until well combined. Add almond milk and vanilla. Whisk until completely combined.

  • Sift in flour, baking powder, and baking soda. Stir until batter comes together. (Note: this dough will look more liquid than most other cookie doughs.)

  • Add chocolate chips and stir until well incorporated. Refrigerate until firm, about 30 minutes.

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Shape dough into 1 1/2-inch balls and place 2 inches apart on a parchment paper-lined baking sheet.

  • Bake until barely browned on edges, rotating the pan halfway through baking, about 15 minutes. Remove to wire rack to cool before serving.

Chef's Notes

Be careful not to overbake these cookies because they easily become tough when left too long in the oven. The middle of the cookie will look slightly underbaked when the edges begin to brown, but the carryover cooking will finish setting the center of the cookie once it is removed from the oven. The center will be wonderfully gooey while the outside will have a classic chewy-crisp texture.

