An Italian classic, brought to your table in a snap. This traditional dish gets its name from Marsala wine, a sweet fortified wine hailing from the region surrounding Marsala in Sicily. Since this dish is all about the Marsala sauce, it can be made with a variety of proteins, from chicken to pork. This veal version of the Italian classic is utterly tender and succulent. The wine reduces with butter, parsley, and beef stock to give the dish its signature savory-and-sweet, earthy flavor. In addition to the wine, mushrooms are an essential component of the dish. Our Test Kitchen advises that, when you're cooking the mushrooms, only stir twice to ensure browning.While this dish may seem intimidating, it only takes twenty minutes to come together. With a layered, balanced sauce and a lean cut of meat, this dish is sure to impress your guests. It's an ideal dish for dinner parties when you'd rather be entertaining than trapped in the kitchen—plus, the mouth-watering fragrance will fill the whole house. Serve the veal with a side of green beans and a generous scoop of mashed potatoes, then round out the Italian meal with homemade tiramisu for dessert.