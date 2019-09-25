Veal Marsala

An Italian classic, brought to your table in a snap. This traditional dish gets its name from Marsala wine, a sweet fortified wine hailing from the region surrounding Marsala in Sicily. Since this dish is all about the Marsala sauce, it can be made with a variety of proteins, from chicken to pork. This veal version of the Italian classic is utterly tender and succulent. The wine reduces with butter, parsley, and beef stock to give the dish its signature savory-and-sweet, earthy flavor. In addition to the wine, mushrooms are an essential component of the dish. Our Test Kitchen advises that, when you're cooking the mushrooms, only stir twice to ensure browning.While this dish may seem intimidating, it only takes twenty minutes to come together. With a layered, balanced sauce and a lean cut of meat, this dish is sure to impress your guests. It's an ideal dish for dinner parties when you'd rather be entertaining than trapped in the kitchen—plus, the mouth-watering fragrance will fill the whole house. Serve the veal with a side of green beans and a generous scoop of mashed potatoes, then round out the Italian meal with homemade tiramisu for dessert.

active:
20 mins
total:
20 mins
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Melt 2 Tbsp. butter in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add mushrooms; cook 8 minutes or until browned and tender, stirring twice. Add garlic; cook 1 minute, stirring to incorporate. Transfer to a bowl.

  • Combine flour, 1/2 tsp. salt, and 1/4 tsp. pepper in a shallow dish; dredge veal in flour mixture, and set aside.

  • Melt 1 Tbsp. butter in skillet over medium-high heat. Add half of veal, and cook 1 1/2 minutes on each side. Transfer to a platter; keep warm. Repeat procedure with remaining 1 Tbsp. butter and veal, reserving drippings in skillet.

  • Add Marsala to skillet, stirring to loosen particles from bottom of skillet. Add beef stock, and boil 1 minute, stirring until thickened. Stir in parsley, remaining 1/2 tsp. salt and 1/4 tsp. pepper, mushroom mixture, and any accumulated veal juices from platter; cook, stirring constantly, 1 minute. Spoon sauce over veal.

