Cute enough for kids and tasty enough to impress your sweetheart, this heart-shaped bake is sure to take the cake at any Valentine's Day celebration. Cut from a rich, single-layer chocolate cake, this festively-shaped sheet cake is big enough to feed a crowd and still have lots of leftovers. Berries add a gorgeous, naturally pink color to the buttercream frosting and lend a tart touch to the icing's sweet flavor too. Before cutting and frosting, make sure you have a platter or cake board big enough to work on. Our Test Kitchen suggests frosting it on a nice cutting board or parchment-lined sheet tray to make traveling with it easier. Serve after a romantic dinner with a strong cup of coffee or pair with vanilla ice cream at a class holiday party for the perfect Valentine's Day dessert.