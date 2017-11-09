Utterly Deadly Southern Pecan Pie Recipe

When it comes to the holiday season, there's nothing better than the classics, and we all know that Thanksgiving dinner isn't complete without a pecan pie. Once you've made a pecan pie in a cast-iron skillet, you may never go back to a pie plate. This technique is easy, and the result is an authentic pecan pie, a bit crispy, a lot tasty. Simply press a refrigerated pie crust into the skillet, sprinkle with sugar, top with the pecan mixture, and bake. It only takes a quick 10 minutes to get this decadent pie ready to pop right in the oven, which makes it that much more appealing. Serving it in the skillet is also easy and makes the dish even more Southern. You won't regret taking your pecan pie to new heights with this recipe this year. (Call us if we're wrong!) It's a timeless treat with just the right ooey, gooey pecan goodness. After all, nothing satisfies a Southerner's sweet tooth around the holidays quite like pecan pie. If you're feeling particularly precocious, you can serve this masterpiece up with a dollop of homemade sweetened whipped cream for a finishing touch everyone will love. Once the pie is sliced and doled out, just sit back and watch everyone reach for a second helping! This pie will be your showstopper dessert this year.