Ultimate Apple Pie Recipe
We found the ultimate apple pie in the most unexpected place. When customers walk through the door of Buxton Hall Barbecue in Asheville, North Carolina, they are greeted not just by the sweet smell of smoke of whole hogs cooking over oak and hickory wood, but also by "the pie table". Ashley Capps, the pastry chef behind the restaurant's in-house Buxton Hall Bakery, crowns the long table's vintage stands with flavors like Caramel Walnut Chess and her sell-out hit Banana Pudding Pie. Capps' developed the Ultimate Apple Pie to include fresh and dried fruit along with apple butter for a deep flavor and engaging texture. This recipe is perfect for fall, but even better on Thanksgiving. Bake a few different pies this year and set up your own pie table.