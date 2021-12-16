Ugly Sweater Cake
Not only is this Ugly Sweater Cake adorable, but it's also delicious! Sweet white chocolate icing gets a bit of tang from cream cheese in this tender cake that practically melts in your mouth. The red inside is a fun surprise when you cut into the festive decorations. We chose to add a red velvet emulsion instead of food coloring, as it gives this Ugly Sweater Cake beautiful color with an extra bonus of red velvet flavor. The red velvet emulsion also offers a deeper, more natural looking hue than bright food coloring. You can find it online or in specialty baking stores. To decorate your Ugly Sweater Cake, simply follow the basic sweater template and let the kids get as creative as they'd like with sprinkles and candy. To make cleanup easier, lay out newspaper on the kitchen table before the decorating party begins. Adults will love this Ugly Sweater Cake at the Christmas cocktail party, and kids will delight in making it their own canvas.