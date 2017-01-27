Turnip Greens-and-Ham Stew Recipe

Greens and beans are traditional Southern recipe partners for a delicious and nutritious meal. And it doesn't get much better than a pot of Southern-style slow-simmered turnip greens and ham. The ham is considered a lean protein in this recipe. This soup cooks in no time and starts with the same ingredients, flavored with a vegetable medley and chicken broth. One of the best things about this soup is that it's ready in 30 minutes, start to finish. The hearty texture of turnip greens and filling ham ensures everyone will leave the dinner table completely full and longing for more. It's amazing how this quick soup delivers so much flavor and a hearty bite, using just a handful of frozen and simple ingredients. So delicious, you'll never go back to plain vegetable soup again. The turnip greens and ham are simple to cook. Sauté smoked ham until browned, pour in chicken broth and the rest of the vegetables, and let it simmer for about 25 minutes or until the turnip greens are as soft and tender as you like them. We can't think of a better way to eat your greens, so enjoy a spoonful of this Southern-inspired comfort on any day, during any season