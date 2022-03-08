Turmeric Pickled Deviled Eggs 

Boost the color at the potluck with these bright deviled eggs.

By Liz Mervosh

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Ruth Blackburn; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch

30 mins
25 mins
12 hrs
12 hrs 55 mins
16
A new twist on deviled eggs? Some say it can't be done, but we're here with a fun, whimsical new way to serve this classic Southern appetizer. There are bound to be quite a few renditions of deviled eggs at the church potluck, and we have a surefire recipe to help yours stand out. These Turmeric Pickled Deviled Eggs are something that we can almost guarantee your crowd has never seen before.

With an unexpected flavor and a gorgeous yellow hue, these naturally-colored turmeric deviled eggs will be the belle of the ball at your springtime gathering. Subtly flavored with earthy turmeric, these deviled eggs gain an intense yellow color from an overnight pickle. The yellow pickling liquid will permeate the whites completely in 24 hours; don't let them sit any longer, or the whites might be too tough. The flavor of the turmeric-dyed egg whites perfectly complements the cayenne and curry powder added in with the creamy yolk mixture.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Place ground turmeric, vinegar, 1⅓ cup water, sugar, peppercorns, and 2 teaspoons of the salt in a small saucepan. Bring to a boil over high, stirring occasionally to dissolve sugar. Remove from heat, and cool 25 minutes. 

  • Place eggs in a 1-quart canning jar or medium-size container. Pour vinegar mixture over eggs. Loosely cover with lid; chill at least 12 hours or up to 24 hours. (If needed, press plastic wrap directly onto surface of eggs to keep submerged.) 

  • Drain eggs; pat dry with paper towels. Cut eggs in half lengthwise. Carefully remove yolks; place in a medium bowl. Set aside egg white halves. Mash yolks using a fork; add mayonnaise, plain whole-milk yogurt, yellow mustard, curry powder, cayenne pepper, and remaining ¼ teaspoon salt, and stir until smooth. Transfer yolk mixture to a ziplock plastic bag, and seal. Snip a hole in tip of plastic bag. Pipe about 1 tablespoon yolk mixture onto each egg white half. Garnish with fresh chives.

