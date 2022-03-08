Turmeric Pickled Deviled Eggs
Boost the color at the potluck with these bright deviled eggs.
A new twist on deviled eggs? Some say it can't be done, but we're here with a fun, whimsical new way to serve this classic Southern appetizer. There are bound to be quite a few renditions of deviled eggs at the church potluck, and we have a surefire recipe to help yours stand out. These Turmeric Pickled Deviled Eggs are something that we can almost guarantee your crowd has never seen before.
With an unexpected flavor and a gorgeous yellow hue, these naturally-colored turmeric deviled eggs will be the belle of the ball at your springtime gathering. Subtly flavored with earthy turmeric, these deviled eggs gain an intense yellow color from an overnight pickle. The yellow pickling liquid will permeate the whites completely in 24 hours; don't let them sit any longer, or the whites might be too tough. The flavor of the turmeric-dyed egg whites perfectly complements the cayenne and curry powder added in with the creamy yolk mixture.