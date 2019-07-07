If you loved watching your Mom or Grandmother make various kinds of pickles during the summer, you will get a kick out of making a batch of these Turmeric-Dill Cucumbers. The Master Pickle Brine is used as a base for this recipe and can also be used to pickle any of your favorite seasonal fruits or vegetables. This brine is made up of just four ingredients - rice vinegar, apple cider vinegar, sugar, and salt (plus 1 cup of tap water) – and comes together in just 20 minutes. This easy method would surely make Grandma jealous! The brine makes 4 cups - enough for one 32-oz or two 16-oz pickling jars. Slice the cucumbers and divide them, along with your fragrant dill sprigs, between the pickling jars. Make the Master Pickling Brine, and add the additional herbs, seasonings and spices. Once the sugar in the brine has melted, let it cool a few minutes, then pour it into the cucumber-packed jars. Cover with the lid, make sure it is sealed tightly, and chill a couple of days. This gives all the flavors time to work their way into the cucumbers, turning them into pickles. You can keep the pickles in the refrigerator for up to 2 months. Because you are making refrigerator pickles instead of storing them on the pantry shelf, you don’t need to use a hot and steamy water bath to process them. Serve these pickles alongside fried chicken or fried fish, or anytime you need a taste of summer.