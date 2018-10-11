When temperatures start to drop and sweaters come out of closets, we know it's time for chili. Why choose between beef chili, turkey chili, and chicken chili when we can just make them all? After just a bite, it's apparent that this smoky turkey sweet potato chili has a decidedly Southern accent. How do we know? This easy turkey chili recipe doesn't go subtle on the flavor and wants the whole crowd to know it. It's made with lima beans for heartiness and chipotle peppers for a smoky kick.When it comes to fall-worthy stews, nothing beats a slow-cooker spin you can fix and forget. It takes only a few minutes of hands-on prep before putting these ingredients in the slow cooker and getting on with the fall festivities. Here's a tip: You can adjust the spice in this comforting chili by increasing or decreasing the amount of chipotle to suit your taste. We don't know about y'all, but we'd spend any fall or winter night curled up with a bowl of this slow-cooker chili.