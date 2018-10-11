Smoky Turkey-and-Sweet Potato Chili

When temperatures start to drop and sweaters come out of closets, we know it's time for chili. Why choose between beef chili, turkey chili, and chicken chili when we can just make them all? After just a bite, it's apparent that this smoky turkey sweet potato chili has a decidedly Southern accent. How do we know? This easy turkey chili recipe doesn't go subtle on the flavor and wants the whole crowd to know it. It's made with lima beans for heartiness and chipotle peppers for a smoky kick.When it comes to fall-worthy stews, nothing beats a slow-cooker spin you can fix and forget. It takes only a few minutes of hands-on prep before putting these ingredients in the slow cooker and getting on with the fall festivities. Here's a tip: You can adjust the spice in this comforting chili by increasing or decreasing the amount of chipotle to suit your taste. We don't know about y'all, but we'd spend any fall or winter night curled up with a bowl of this slow-cooker chili. 

By Southern Living

Credit: Hector M. Sanchez

hands-on:

30 mins
total:
total:
Yield:
Yield:
Makes about 4 1/2 qt.
Ingredients

Directions

  • Season turkey with kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper. Sauté turkey in hot oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat 4 minutes or until browned. Transfer mixture to a 6-qt. slow cooker.

  • Add tomato paste to skillet, and cook, stirring often, 30 seconds. Add beer, and bring to a boil, stirring to loosen browned bits from bottom of skillet. Boil 2 to 3 minutes or until reduced by half; stir into turkey mixture. Add beans and next 8 ingredients; stir in stock. Cover and cook on HIGH 7 hours. Stir in sweet potatoes; cover and cook on HIGH 1 hour or until potatoes are tender.

