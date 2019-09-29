Turkey Salad Recipe

You probably know how to make turkey salad. You could probably even make it with your eyes closed. All that said, you need this recipe. Our Test Kitchen cracked the code on turkey salad, creating this best-ever version that's extra flavorful. Instead of making the dressing with plain mayonnaise, we added a little sour cream for more richness and tang, as well as apple cider vinegar and Dijon mustard. Finely chopped celery and shallot add just the right amount of crunch, and a little chopped flat-leaf parsley adds a bright note. Finally, the recipe calls for shredded (not chopped) turkey because the dressing adheres better when the turkey is shredded. Go classic with this recipe, or use it as a foundation for one of our three variations: Golden Curry Turkey Salad, Fruit-and-Nut Turkey Salad, or Pickle-and-Dill Turkey Salad. All four options taste amazing sandwiched between two slices of bread, or served with crackers atop a bed of mixed greens. Trust us, you'll have this new recipe memorized in no time.