Turkey Salad Recipe

Rating: 5 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Trust us, you'll have this new recipe memorized in no time.

By Ivy Odom

Gallery

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe Summary

active:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Yield:
Serves 10
Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

You probably know how to make turkey salad. You could probably even make it with your eyes closed. All that said, you need this recipe. Our Test Kitchen cracked the code on turkey salad, creating this best-ever version that's extra flavorful. Instead of making the dressing with plain mayonnaise, we added a little sour cream for more richness and tang, as well as apple cider vinegar and Dijon mustard. Finely chopped celery and shallot add just the right amount of crunch, and a little chopped flat-leaf parsley adds a bright note. Finally, the recipe calls for shredded (not chopped) turkey because the dressing adheres better when the turkey is shredded. Go classic with this recipe, or use it as a foundation for one of our three variations: Golden Curry Turkey Salad, Fruit-and-Nut Turkey Salad, or Pickle-and-Dill Turkey Salad. All four options taste amazing sandwiched between two slices of bread, or served with crackers atop a bed of mixed greens. Trust us, you'll have this new recipe memorized in no time.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Stir together mayonnaise, sour cream, parsley, vinegar, mustard, salt, and pepper in a bowl. Fold in celery and shallot until well combined.

    Advertisement

  • Fold together turkey and mayonnaise mixture in a large bowl until fully coated. Store in an airtight container in refrigerator up to 4 days.

Mix It Up

Use our classic turkey salad (above) as a starting point, and add these creative stir-ins.

Golden Curry Turkey SaladPrepare recipe as directed, stirring ⅔ cup golden raisins, ½ cup chopped roasted salted cashews, 2 tsp. curry powder, and 1 tsp. granulated sugar into mayonnaise mixture.

Pickle-and-Dill Turkey SaladPrepare recipe as directed, stirring ⅔ cup chopped bread-and-butter pickles, 2 Tbsp. chopped fresh dill, and 1 tsp. celery seeds into mayonnaise mixture.

Fruit-and-Nut Turkey Salad
Prepare recipe as directed, stirring 1 cup grapes, 1 cup chopped candied pecans, and 1 Tbsp. chopped fresh tarragon into mayonnaise mixture.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 southernliving.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 07/23/2021