Food and Recipes Recipes Turkey-And-Persimmon Salad Be the first to rate & review! If you're sick of sandwiches, use up that leftover turkey in this tasty seasonal salad. By Nicole Hopper Published on October 31, 2022 Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: James Ransom; Food Styling: Ruth Blackburn; Prop Styling: Christine Keely Active Time: 15 mins Total Time: 15 mins Servings: 4 Jump to recipe When cooler temperatures descend upon the South, persimmons start appearing at farmers' markets and in grocery stores. Sporting a glowing sunset hue and a tart flavor, they're the perfect way to wake up your leftover Thanksgiving turkey. After days of feasting on cornbread dressing, green bean casserole, sweet potato pie, and all the other delicious Thanksgiving sides, this fast-fix salad is a refreshing change of pace. Thinly sliced fennel and celery add a fresh crunch, while toasted pecans add the perfect finishing touch. Spiked with a touch of fresh ginger, the sweet-tart honey and apple cider vinaigrette is a great partner for the thinly sliced persimmons. Don't worry if somebody got greedy and ate all of the leftover turkey; this recipe is also great with leftover chicken or a rotisserie chicken from the grocery store. This easy dish calls for Fuyu persimmons, which are small and firm when ripe and look remarkably similar to tomatoes. If you can't find them, feel free to use Hachiya persimmons, which are larger, acorn shaped, and soft when ripe. If all this talk about persimmons has got you hungry for more, don't miss this gallery of delicious persimmon desserts, including Persimmon Cake, Persimmon Pudding, and more. Ingredients 2 Tbsp. apple cider vinegar 2 tsp. honey 1 tsp. grated fresh ginger (from 1 [1-inch] piece) 1 ½ tsp. kosher salt ½ tsp. black pepper ¼ cup olive oil 1 lb. sliced or chopped cooked turkey breast (about 3 cups) 5 oz. mixed baby greens 2 medium-size fresh Fuyu persimmons, unpeeled and thinly sliced (about 1 cup) ½ cup thinly sliced fennel (from 1 small bulb), fronds reserved ½ cup thinly sliced celery (from 2 medium stalks) ½ cup loosely packed fresh flat-leaf parsley ½ cup pecans, toasted and roughly chopped Directions Whisk together vinegar, honey, ginger, kosher salt, and pepper in a small bowl. Slowly drizzle in oil while whisking constantly until emulsified. Set dressing aside. Combine turkey, greens, persimmons, fennel with fronds, celery, parsley, and pecans in a large bowl. Drizzle with ¼ cup of the dressing, and gently toss until coated. Serve immediately with remaining dressing. Rate it Print