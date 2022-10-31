Turkey-And-Persimmon Salad

Jump to recipe

When cooler temperatures descend upon the South, persimmons start appearing at farmers' markets and in grocery stores. Sporting a glowing sunset hue and a tart flavor, they're the perfect way to wake up your leftover Thanksgiving turkey.

After days of feasting on cornbread dressing, green bean casserole, sweet potato pie, and all the other delicious Thanksgiving sides, this fast-fix salad is a refreshing change of pace. Thinly sliced fennel and celery add a fresh crunch, while toasted pecans add the perfect finishing touch.

Spiked with a touch of fresh ginger, the sweet-tart honey and apple cider vinaigrette is a great partner for the thinly sliced persimmons. Don't worry if somebody got greedy and ate all of the leftover turkey; this recipe is also great with leftover chicken or a rotisserie chicken from the grocery store.

This easy dish calls for Fuyu persimmons, which are small and firm when ripe and look remarkably similar to tomatoes. If you can't find them, feel free to use Hachiya persimmons, which are larger, acorn shaped, and soft when ripe. If all this talk about persimmons has got you hungry for more, don't miss this gallery of delicious persimmon desserts, including Persimmon Cake, Persimmon Pudding, and more.