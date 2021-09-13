Skillet Turkey Meatloaves with Mushroom Gravy
This one-pot meal will be a weeknight staple.
For this simple weeknight dinner, we're keeping things light. Ground turkey is the underrated, lean protein that stays remarkably moist and tender in these Skillet Turkey Meatloaves. Paired with a decadent mushroom gravy, this dish hits all the right notes.
This impressive one-skillet meal comes together in just about an hour. The ground turkey mixture gets a boost of flavor from onion, Worcestershire sauce, garlic, and thyme. Be sure not to work the meat too much, which will make for dry meatloaves. Rather than taking the time to form the meat mixture into miniature balls, we shape it into small, football-shaped loaves. Not only does this save you time, but it makes the dish even easier to portion out.
The vegetables cook beneath the meatloaves until they're crisp-tender and nicely browned on the bottom side. But the real magic happens once the meatloaves and vegetables come out of the oven. Don't wipe that skillet clean: The pan drippings form the foundation for the mushroom gravy, the real star of the show in this recipe. Bolstered by garlic, thyme, and chicken stock, this mushroom gravy really takes the whole dish over the edge. You'll need a starch to sop up all that scrumptious sauce—serve these Skillet Turkey Meatloaves with Mushroom Gravy over a bed of mashed potatoes.