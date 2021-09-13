Skillet Turkey Meatloaves with Mushroom Gravy

This one-pot meal will be a weeknight staple.

By Lisa Cericola
By Patricia S York

Credit: Greg DuPree; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Christina Daley

45 mins
1 hr 5 mins
For this simple weeknight dinner, we're keeping things light. Ground turkey is the underrated, lean protein that stays remarkably moist and tender in these Skillet Turkey Meatloaves. Paired with a decadent mushroom gravy, this dish hits all the right notes.

This impressive one-skillet meal comes together in just about an hour. The ground turkey mixture gets a boost of flavor from onion, Worcestershire sauce, garlic, and thyme. Be sure not to work the meat too much, which will make for dry meatloaves. Rather than taking the time to form the meat mixture into miniature balls, we shape it into small, football-shaped loaves. Not only does this save you time, but it makes the dish even easier to portion out.

The vegetables cook beneath the meatloaves until they're crisp-tender and nicely browned on the bottom side. But the real magic happens once the meatloaves and vegetables come out of the oven. Don't wipe that skillet clean: The pan drippings form the foundation for the mushroom gravy, the real star of the show in this recipe. Bolstered by garlic, thyme, and chicken stock, this mushroom gravy really takes the whole dish over the edge. You'll need a starch to sop up all that scrumptious sauce—serve these Skillet Turkey Meatloaves with Mushroom Gravy over a bed of mashed potatoes.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 450°F. Place turkey, onion, panko, Worcestershire sauce, 1½ tablespoons of the oil, 2 teaspoons of the garlic, 2 teaspoons of the thyme, 1 teaspoon of the salt, and ¼ teaspoon of the pepper in a large bowl; gently mix together using your hands just until incorporated. Divide turkey mixture evenly into 4 portions, and form each portion into a football-shaped loaf about 4 inches long and 1½ inches thick (don't pack the mixture too tightly). Set aside.

  • Place Brussels sprouts and carrots in a large cast-iron skillet. Add ¼ teaspoon of the salt and remaining 1 tablespoon oil; toss to coat, and spread in an even layer. Arrange uncooked meatloaves on top of vegetable mixture. Bake in preheated oven until vegetables are browned and tender and a thermometer inserted into thickest portion of each meatloaf registers 165°F, about 25 minutes.

  • Remove skillet from oven. Transfer meatloaves and vegetable mixture to a platter, or divide evenly among 4 plates. Cover with aluminum foil to keep warm. Do not wipe skillet clean. 

  • Add butter to skillet, and melt over medium-high until sizzling. Add mushrooms in an even layer. Cook, undisturbed, until bottom sides are lightly browned, about 4 minutes. Stir mushrooms. Cook, stirring often, until tender, about 2 minutes. Sprinkle with flour, and stir in remaining 1 teaspoon each garlic and thyme. Cook, stirring constantly, 1 minute. Slowly stir in stock, scraping up any flour stuck to bottom of skillet. Bring to a simmer over medium, stirring occasionally. Simmer, stirring often, until thickened to desired consistency, 4 to 5 minutes. Remove from heat; stir in remaining ¼ teaspoon each salt and pepper.

  • Serve meatloaves and vegetables alongside hot cooked mashed potatoes; top with gravy. Garnish with additional thyme leaves.

