Skillet Turkey Meatloaves with Mushroom Gravy

For this simple weeknight dinner, we're keeping things light. Ground turkey is the underrated, lean protein that stays remarkably moist and tender in these Skillet Turkey Meatloaves. Paired with a decadent mushroom gravy, this dish hits all the right notes.

This impressive one-skillet meal comes together in just about an hour. The ground turkey mixture gets a boost of flavor from onion, Worcestershire sauce, garlic, and thyme. Be sure not to work the meat too much, which will make for dry meatloaves. Rather than taking the time to form the meat mixture into miniature balls, we shape it into small, football-shaped loaves. Not only does this save you time, but it makes the dish even easier to portion out.