Healthy Turkey Lasagna

A leaner twist on this classic family dish, our Healthy Turkey Lasagna is so tasty that the kids won't know the difference. This recipe includes everything you love about a traditional lasagna (don't worry, there are still three types of cheese), but it won't leave you feeling quite as guilty for grabbing a second slice.While this 13x9 family-friendly casserole requires one hour of hands-on time, it's still manageable for weeknight meals. Most of your work is simply stacking layers of a saucy ground turkey mixture with a wonderfully cheesy spinach, Parmesan, and cottage cheese combination. Don't worry, there's still more mozzarella that you'll sprinkle on top before serving. The hardest part may actually be waiting for your dinner to bake while warm, Italian smells waft from your kitchen.If you're ready to make the switch to turkey, this lightened-up ground turkey lasagna is the perfect recipe to try.

By Southern Living

Credit: Hector Sanchez; Styling: Karin Olsen

Recipe Summary

hands-on:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 45 mins
Yield:
Makes 8 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Cook ground turkey in skillet over medium heat, stirring often, 8 minutes or until brown; drain well on paper towels. Stir together turkey, tomato puree, and next 10 ingredients in a large saucepan; cover and cook over low heat, stirring occasionally, 30 minutes. Discard bay leaf.

  • Preheat oven to 350°. Stir together cottage cheese, spinach, and Parmesan.

  • Coat a 13- x 9-inch baking dish with cooking spray. Spread 1 cup turkey mixture into baking dish. Top with 6 wonton wrappers in a single layer (slightly overlapping), 1 cup spinach mixture, and 1 1/2 cups turkey mixture. Repeat layers twice, beginning with wontons and ending with turkey mixture.

  • Bake at 350° for 40 minutes or until thoroughly heated. Remove from oven. Top with mozzarella cheese, and bake 5 minutes more.

