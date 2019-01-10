Healthy Turkey Lasagna
A leaner twist on this classic family dish, our Healthy Turkey Lasagna is so tasty that the kids won't know the difference. This recipe includes everything you love about a traditional lasagna (don't worry, there are still three types of cheese), but it won't leave you feeling quite as guilty for grabbing a second slice.While this 13x9 family-friendly casserole requires one hour of hands-on time, it's still manageable for weeknight meals. Most of your work is simply stacking layers of a saucy ground turkey mixture with a wonderfully cheesy spinach, Parmesan, and cottage cheese combination. Don't worry, there's still more mozzarella that you'll sprinkle on top before serving. The hardest part may actually be waiting for your dinner to bake while warm, Italian smells waft from your kitchen.If you're ready to make the switch to turkey, this lightened-up ground turkey lasagna is the perfect recipe to try.