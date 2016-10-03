You've may have roasted the turkey, but your Thanksgiving spread is not complete without a gravy boat brimming with rich, creamy gravy. Homemade gravy enhances the flavors of every dish on your Thanksgiving menu. Taking a spot right up there with cornbread and mashed potatoes, turkey gravy is a true Thanksgiving staple. And don't be fooled: There's a clear difference between gravy made from a packet and gravy made from scratch. Nothing beats plain, old-fashioned turkey gravy made from flavorful pan drippings and seasoned with fragrant herbs. This hearty Thanksgiving turkey gravy recipe features classic poultry seasonings like dried thyme, dried sage, black pepper, and dried fennel seeds. If roasting an entire turkey and preparing the gravy seems daunting, this recipe is for you. Roasting the vegetables for the gravy at the same time you roast the turkey—you'll get the slow, savory flavors without doubling your roasting time. Your guests will rave over this rich gravy recipe—and you'll love how simple it is. The key to making the best turkey gravy is keeping it fresh and simple. Using leftover pan drippings from your roasted turkey give this gravy fresh flavor, and the on-hand ingredients of flour and chicken broth make it simple. Go ahead; smother your entire plate of Thanksgiving turkey, ham, mashed potatoes, and dressing with this homemade turkey gravy.