Turkey-and-Collard Green Stew Recipe
Chef, cookbook author, and recipe developer Virginia Willis is a big proponent of collard greens and wonders why they haven't received the celebrity treatment that kale has enjoyed for the last few years. "Down South," Virginia writes, "we know that collard greens are good and good for you. Georgia Southern and Alabama Blue certainly don't sound exotic, but these heirloom varieties are the stars of country cooking." In the rest of the country, collards are often misunderstood and thought to be the food of the poor. In the past, the only way collards were prepared was simmered, sometimes boiled in water, along with strips of bacon, ham hocks, or fatback. This method is still very popular and incredibly delicious, but Virginia has believes it is time to fresh look at this Southern staple.