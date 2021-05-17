Turkey Cheeseburgers With Grilled Vidalia Onion Rings
No more dry patties. This recipe guarantees turkey burger success.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
The turkey burger can be a difficult beast to master—done the wrong way, you'll be left with a dry, flavorless patty. But don't worry: Our Test Kitchen has got your back. We're cluing you in on all the secrets of how to make a great turkey cheeseburger with our recipe for Turkey Cheeseburgers with Grilled Vidalia Onion Rings.
Turkey burgers are often known as a healthier alternative to traditional beef burgers; this burger provides all the moisture and fatty texture of a beef burger, but with the flavor and reduced fat of a turkey burger. Lean turkey meat can be dry, so we mixed in grated cold butter to make these burgers juicy. Not only is the burger super moist—thanks to the poultry seasoning, it tastes similar to a roasted turkey. The grilled Vidalia onions are tender and sweet with lots of char from the grill. Melted provolone, as well as tomato, lettuce, pickles, and mayo, add the final touches to the finished burgers.
Use a cast-iron griddle or skillet to cook the patties; the melting butter can cause flare-ups on the grill. Serve with crinkle-cut fries, potato chips, or tater tots.