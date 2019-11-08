Turkey Cheese Ball
This fun and festive appetizer is a great way to kick off Thanksgiving dinner. Kids will love making (and eating) this turkey-shaped cheese ball—the hardest part is shopping for all of the crackers! Look for the specific crackers listed in the recipe, these shapes will make the best looking wings and tail feathers. The cheese ball, which comes together quickly in a stand mixer, is flavored with Worcestershire sauce and a dash of hot sauce and made with cream cheese so that it is easy to spread. Set it out with some extra crackers and crudité and watch everyone gobble it right up.