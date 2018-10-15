New Tuna Casserole with Potato Chips

Rating: 5 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

It's a Southern classic that everyone will want seconds of.

By Southern Living

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.

Recipe Summary

active:
35 mins
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Yield:
Serves 8
Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

Here's a creamy, cheesy, comforting casserole that the whole family will enjoy. Take a break from chicken, and pick a new protein like white tuna. Requiring just 35 minutes of hands-on time to prepare, our tuna casserole is a quick-and-easy recipe for busy weeknights. Our new take on this old fashioned Southern dish includes favorite ingredients, such as sharp white Cheddar and Parmesan cheeses, while incorporating flavorful fresh veggies, like leeks and haricots verts. A crunchy topping—made of crushed potato chips and panko breadcrumbs—complements the creamy interior. This tuna casserole can be prepped days in advance, and then frozen until you're ready to cook and serve. This one-dish dinner makes enough to serve a crowd, so your whole crew will leave the table satisfied. Prepare this 13 x 9 and give it to a neighbor or bring it along to the church potluck. It's a Southern classic that everyone will want seconds of.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Prepare pasta according to package directions.

    Advertisement

  • Meanwhile, cook green beans in boiling salted water to cover 30 seconds to 1 minute or until crisp-tender; drain. Plunge into ice water to stop the cooking process; drain.

  • Melt 2 Tbsp. butter in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add leeks, and sauté 2 minutes; add mushrooms, and sauté 5 minutes or until lightly browned. Transfer leek mixture to a small bowl. Wipe skillet clean.

  • Melt 4 Tbsp. butter in skillet over medium heat; whisk in flour, and cook, whisking constantly, 2 minutes. Gradually whisk in cream and broth. Bring mixture to a boil, stirring often. Reduce heat to medium-low; gradually whisk in Cheddar cheese and 4 Tbsp. Parmesan cheese until smooth. Stir in salt and pepper.

  • Stir cream mixture into pasta. Stir in tuna, next 2 ingredients, beans, and leek mixture; transfer to a lightly greased 13- x 9-inch baking dish.

  • Stir together potato chips, next 2 ingredients, and remaining 2 Tbsp. Parmesan cheese in a small bowl; sprinkle over pasta mixture.

  • Bake at 350°F for 35 to 40 minutes or until bubbly. Let stand 5 minutes before serving.

Tips

To Make Ahead: Wrap unbaked casserole with plastic wrap, then foil, and label and freeze up to 1 month. To reheat, thaw in the fridge overnight; let stand 30 minutes at room temperature, and bake as directed.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 southernliving.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 08/17/2021