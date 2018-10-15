Here's a creamy, cheesy, comforting casserole that the whole family will enjoy. Take a break from chicken, and pick a new protein like white tuna. Requiring just 35 minutes of hands-on time to prepare, our tuna casserole is a quick-and-easy recipe for busy weeknights. Our new take on this old fashioned Southern dish includes favorite ingredients, such as sharp white Cheddar and Parmesan cheeses, while incorporating flavorful fresh veggies, like leeks and haricots verts. A crunchy topping—made of crushed potato chips and panko breadcrumbs—complements the creamy interior. This tuna casserole can be prepped days in advance, and then frozen until you're ready to cook and serve. This one-dish dinner makes enough to serve a crowd, so your whole crew will leave the table satisfied. Prepare this 13 x 9 and give it to a neighbor or bring it along to the church potluck. It's a Southern classic that everyone will want seconds of.