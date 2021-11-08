When ambrosia is mentioned, many imagine a serving dish filled to the brim with a fluffy, fruit-studded concoction. Recipes for the original version of the classic Southern dish—layers of fresh citrus, sugar, and coconut—began appearing in cookbooks back in the late 19th century. This holiday season , our Test Kitchen is bringing you fresh twists on ambrosia that deserve a spot on your sideboard—like this Tropical Coconut-Citrus Pie.

Opt for a holiday in the tropics this year with our ambrosia-inspired Coconut-Citrus Pie. Early ambrosia recipes called for cracking, peeling, and grating the meat of a whole coconut. We're simplifying the process for you in this recipe. Crisp coconut cookies make a special crust for this creamy riff on Key lime pie. The crust will feel soft after it has been parbaked, but it will firm up when cool. Egg yolks, lime zest and juice, and sweetened condensed milk make a sweet, tangy filling for this citrus pie, while cream cheese and marshmallow crème whip together up for a rich, fluffy, and utterly unique topping. Garnish this pie with citrus segments and pretty triangles of pineapple.