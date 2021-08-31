Trisha Yearwoods's Pecan Sticky Buns with Bacon Caramel

My oh my. If you're not salivating at the name of this recipe alone—Pecan Sticky Buns with Bacon Caramel—then you're in for a real treat. Gooey, tender sticky buns might be the most decadent Southern breakfast that we could imagine, and somehow Trisha Yearwood has managed to give them a major upgrade. Two words: Bacon caramel.

This recipe comes from Yearwood's new cookbook, Trisha's Kitchen: Easy Comfort Food for Friends and Family. "I can't imagine not singing, because it's what I truly believe I was born to do. Until I started cooking more and more, I didn't realize that also feeds my soul," says Yearwood in her Biscuits & Jam interview. "It's so therapeutic, whether you're baking a piecrust from scratch or just having the people you love over and making them a meal."