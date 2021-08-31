Trisha Yearwoods's Pecan Sticky Buns with Bacon Caramel

Trisha Yearwood has combined two of our favorite things: bacon and caramel.

By Trisha Yearwood
Recipe adapted from TRISHA’S KITCHEN. Copyright © 2021 By Trisha Yearwood. Reproduced by permission of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt. All rights reserved.

Credit: Greg DuPree; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen

My oh my. If you're not salivating at the name of this recipe alone—Pecan Sticky Buns with Bacon Caramel—then you're in for a real treat. Gooey, tender sticky buns might be the most decadent Southern breakfast that we could imagine, and somehow Trisha Yearwood has managed to give them a major upgrade. Two words: Bacon caramel.

This recipe comes from Yearwood's new cookbook, Trisha's Kitchen: Easy Comfort Food for Friends and Family. "I can't imagine not singing, because it's what I truly believe I was born to do. Until I started cooking more and more, I didn't realize that also feeds my soul," says Yearwood in her Biscuits & Jam interview. "It's so therapeutic, whether you're baking a piecrust from scratch or just having the people you love over and making them a meal."

With this deceptively simple recipe, there's no need to fuss around with yeast or homemade dough. Yearwood uses a package of frozen puff pastry to make these sticky buns, resulting in a breakfast pastry with flaky, buttery layers. The sticky buns are tender, sweet, and slightly salty from the bacon, with the pecans bringing a nice crunch. The caramel sauce is smooth and nutty from the caramelized sugar and the pecans; poured into the bottom of each muffin tin, it allows these buns to be easily released from the pan upon flipping. The aroma alone is enough to wake an entire house on a Sunday morning.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400°F. Grease a 12-cup muffin pan with butter. Place pan on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper; set aside. 

  • Cook bacon in a medium saucepan over medium, stirring occasionally, until almost crispy but not quite cooked through, 8 to 10 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer bacon to a plate lined with paper towels to drain, and reserve drippings in pan.

  • Reduce heat under pan to medium-low, and add 1 cup of the brown sugar to drippings. Cook, whisking often, until sugar has melted and mixture is no longer granular, about 5 minutes. Slowly add maple syrup in a thin drizzle, whisking constantly, until combined and bubbling. Whisk in whipping cream and kosher salt. Remove from heat, and cover to keep warm. 

  • Unfold both sheets of puff pastry; arrange them on a work surface with the crease lines running parallel to the edge of work surface. Brush sheets evenly with melted butter. Stir together cinnamon and remaining ½ cup brown sugar in a small bowl until combined, and sprinkle evenly over buttered pastry sheets. Sprinkle evenly with ½ cup of the bacon and1 cup of the pecans. Gently press bacon and pecans into sugar mixture with your palms. Tightly roll each pastry sheet up away from you, forming 2 tight logs. Then, using a sharp knife, cut each log crosswise into 6 equal pieces.

  • Pour 1 tablespoon bacon-caramel sauce in pan into each greased muffin well. Sprinkle each muffin well with 1 tablespoon of the bacon and 1 tablespoon of the pecans. Place 1 rolled-up pastry bun, cut side down, in each muffin well, and gently press down, ensuring that buns maintain their round shape.

  • Place baking sheet with muffin pan in preheated oven. Bake until caramel bubbles and buns are deep golden brown, 25 to 30 minutes. Remove from oven. Working quickly while they are still hot, run a small knife around sides of buns in muffin wells to release. Carefully invert muffin pan onto baking sheet. Spoon any remaining bacon-caramel sauce in muffin pan over buns. Serve immediately.

