Trisha Yearwoods's Pecan Sticky Buns with Bacon Caramel
Trisha Yearwood has combined two of our favorite things: bacon and caramel.
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
My oh my. If you're not salivating at the name of this recipe alone—Pecan Sticky Buns with Bacon Caramel—then you're in for a real treat. Gooey, tender sticky buns might be the most decadent Southern breakfast that we could imagine, and somehow Trisha Yearwood has managed to give them a major upgrade. Two words: Bacon caramel.
This recipe comes from Yearwood's new cookbook, Trisha's Kitchen: Easy Comfort Food for Friends and Family. "I can't imagine not singing, because it's what I truly believe I was born to do. Until I started cooking more and more, I didn't realize that also feeds my soul," says Yearwood in her Biscuits & Jam interview. "It's so therapeutic, whether you're baking a piecrust from scratch or just having the people you love over and making them a meal."
With this deceptively simple recipe, there's no need to fuss around with yeast or homemade dough. Yearwood uses a package of frozen puff pastry to make these sticky buns, resulting in a breakfast pastry with flaky, buttery layers. The sticky buns are tender, sweet, and slightly salty from the bacon, with the pecans bringing a nice crunch. The caramel sauce is smooth and nutty from the caramelized sugar and the pecans; poured into the bottom of each muffin tin, it allows these buns to be easily released from the pan upon flipping. The aroma alone is enough to wake an entire house on a Sunday morning.