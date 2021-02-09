Triple-Coconut Poke Snack Cake

The perfect treat for coconut lovers.

By Ann Taylor Pittman

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke

Recipe Summary

active:
25 mins
bake:
25 mins
cool:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 50 mins
Yield:
1 (8-inch) cake
We call this cake a triple-threat. Our Triple-Coconut Poke Snack Cake uses coconut milk, sweetened condensed coconut milk, and coconut chips to create a cake that tastes wonderfully coconutty—no artificial extract needed. This cake was meant to be enjoyed at any time of day, from breakfast to dessert. The notes of coconut add just the right amount of sweetness, making this cake truly irresistible.

This snack cake is a simpler, easier version of a classic, three-tiered Southern Coconut Cake. The short prep time (25 minutes) and one-bowl method mean that this cake is an achievable bake for busy weekdays and lazy weekends alike. True to its name, this cake is poked all over to make holes that hold a rich filling of sweetened condensed coconut milk. Make sure that it's still hot when you reach this step so it absorbs the liquid. This technique results in a cake that's extremely tender and moist.

A light, heavenly whipped topping crowns this cake, keeping the whole thing airy and fresh. Adding lightly salted toasted coconut chips as a garnish really rounds out the various coconut flavors in the cake, complementing the sweetness with a touch of salt and a round, toasty flavor.

Not able to find sweetened condensed coconut milk? Don't worry—you can substitute regular sweetened condensed milk and 1/2 teaspoon coconut extract for the coconut kind.

Ingredients

Cake
Frosting
Additional Ingredients

Directions

  • Prepare the Cake: Preheat oven to 350°F. Coat an 8-inch square baking pan with cooking spray, and line with parchment paper, leaving a 2-inch overhang on all sides.

  • Whisk together flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt in a large bowl. Using a spoon, make a well in center of mixture; pour coconut milk, oil, and vanilla into well. Crack egg into coconut milk mixture. Pierce egg using tip of a whisk, and lightly beat together. Whisk egg mixture into flour mixture in bowl to form a smooth batter. 

  • Spread batter evenly in prepared baking pan. Bake in preheated oven until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean, 25 to 30 minutes. Remove from oven. Immediately poke holes all over Cake using blunt end of a skewer; spread sweetened condensed coconut milk evenly over Cake. Cool in pan 5 minutes. Using parchment paper overhang, lift from pan and transfer to a wire rack. Cool completely, about 1 hour.

  • Prepare the Frosting: Wash and dry the bowl. Add whipping cream and salt; beat with an electric mixer fitted with a whisk attachment on medium-high speed until soft peaks form, about 3 minutes. Increase mixer speed to high; beat until stiff peaks form, about 2 minutes. Add sweetened condensed coconut milk; beat on medium speed until well combined, about 1 minute. Spread Frosting over cooled Cake, and sprinkle with coconut chips.

