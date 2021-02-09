We call this cake a triple-threat. Our Triple-Coconut Poke Snack Cake uses coconut milk, sweetened condensed coconut milk, and coconut chips to create a cake that tastes wonderfully coconutty—no artificial extract needed. This cake was meant to be enjoyed at any time of day, from breakfast to dessert. The notes of coconut add just the right amount of sweetness, making this cake truly irresistible.

This snack cake is a simpler, easier version of a classic, three-tiered Southern Coconut Cake. The short prep time (25 minutes) and one-bowl method mean that this cake is an achievable bake for busy weekdays and lazy weekends alike. True to its name, this cake is poked all over to make holes that hold a rich filling of sweetened condensed coconut milk. Make sure that it's still hot when you reach this step so it absorbs the liquid. This technique results in a cake that's extremely tender and moist.

A light, heavenly whipped topping crowns this cake, keeping the whole thing airy and fresh. Adding lightly salted toasted coconut chips as a garnish really rounds out the various coconut flavors in the cake, complementing the sweetness with a touch of salt and a round, toasty flavor.