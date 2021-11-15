When it comes to holiday cookie tins, there's one ingredient everyone can agree on: chocolate. So give the crowds what they want this year—tins and platters of decadent chocolate-flavored cookies that no one will be able to resist. One of our favorite ways to give the gift of chocolate? These easy Triple-Chocolate Sandwich Cookies.

If you like MoonPies, you'll love these no-bake treats that start with a homemade chocolate-marshmallow filling. The filling gets sandwiched between two store-bought chocolate wafers, and the whole thing is then covered with melted chocolate. The result is a cute chocolate-covered disc that looks like an elegant, homemade version of a MoonPie. A white chocolate drizzle and a few holiday sprinkles (for these, we love slightly larger white sugar pearls) really take these chocolate-covered cookies over the top.