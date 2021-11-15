Triple-Chocolate Sandwich Cookies 

A little holiday magic makes these chocolate cookies look homemade.

By Joy Howard

Credit: Greg DuPree; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl Jones

active:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Yield:
1 ½ dozen
When it comes to holiday cookie tins, there's one ingredient everyone can agree on: chocolate. So give the crowds what they want this year—tins and platters of decadent chocolate-flavored cookies that no one will be able to resist. One of our favorite ways to give the gift of chocolate? These easy Triple-Chocolate Sandwich Cookies.

If you like MoonPies, you'll love these no-bake treats that start with a homemade chocolate-marshmallow filling. The filling gets sandwiched between two store-bought chocolate wafers, and the whole thing is then covered with melted chocolate. The result is a cute chocolate-covered disc that looks like an elegant, homemade version of a MoonPie. A white chocolate drizzle and a few holiday sprinkles (for these, we love slightly larger white sugar pearls) really take these chocolate-covered cookies over the top.

Since these cookies don't require any baking, most of the time is devoted to assembly. These low-maintenance cookies come together in just 35 minutes; they're a dream for busy baker.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Stir together cocoa and powdered sugar in a medium bowl. Beat marshmallow creme, butter, and vanilla in a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment on medium speed until thoroughly blended, about 2 minutes. Add cocoa mixture, and beat until fluffy, about 3 minutes. Spread about 1 tablespoon marshmallow mixture onto half of wafers, and top with remaining wafers to make 18 sandwich cookies.

  • Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Melt chocolate chips according to package directions; stir in oil until thoroughly combined. Place 1 sandwich cookie on a fork; spoon melted chocolate over top of cookie, spreading chocolate so it spills over edges and covers sides completely. Transfer to prepared baking sheet, and top with desired sprinkles. Repeat procedure with remaining sandwich cookies, melted chocolate, and sprinkles. Refrigerate 15 minutes before serving.

  • If using vanilla melting wafers, allow cookies covered with melted chocolate to chill for 15 minutes. Melt wafers according to package directions; then place in a piping bag fitted with a small round tip. Pipe onto cookies in a zigzag pattern or as desired. 

