Triple B Milk Punch
B is for bourbon, brandy, and buttermilk.
Recipe Summary
The Triple B name comes from 3 ingredients used to make this creamy cocktail that packs a punch: Bourbon, brandy, and buttermilk. Now that might be the most heavenly combination our little Southern hearts have ever heard of. We’re always dreaming of a white Christmas, but if snow won’t be falling this year, a snow-white milk punch is the next best thing. “One cool and creamy sip will put you in a holiday mood, even if it’s warm outside,” writes Test Kitchen Professional and Hey Y’all Host Ivy Odom.
If your family has long tired of eggnog, this whimsical cocktail will knock you off your feet. At once refreshing and sinfully creamy, this spiced milk punch will surprise and delight you with its unique flavors. The real star of this punch is the buttermilk. At first, the tang surprises you, but when you drink more, you’re left wondering why you’ve never added buttermilk to the rest of your milk punches. This big-batch cocktail is made with bourbon and brandy, but you can use the same amount of one spirit if you prefer. A mixture of lemons, oranges, cinnamon sticks, and star anise make for a pretty garnish.
This wintery cocktail will please all your party guests, from Aunt Judy to Grandma. Just be sure to keep the kids away from this boozy punch (a version without bourbon and brandy is a great alcohol-free option). Pair with Ivy’s White Christmas Pavlovas for an unforgettable holiday dessert spread.