Tres Leches Cake
With roots in Mexico and Latin America, Tres Leches Cake is a must-have dessert for any Cinco de Mayo celebration. Also known as three milk cake, authentic Tres Leches Cake includes whipped egg whites in the batter for a light, spongy cake that resembles an angel food cake.Plan ahead for a caked packed with flavor by baking a day in advance. This will allow your cake to soak up the creamy syrup before serving. You can also create mini cakes by using a round cutter for a pretty presentation. Top this tasty treat with a grating of nutmeg and whipped cream, and you'll have a party-ready cake at your next Cinco de Mayo, birthday party, or Mother's Day celebration that guests won't be able to resist!