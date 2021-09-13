Gear up to take on the day. These Trail Mix Bites are the perfect way to start your morning—or the perfect fuel to keep you going.

Forget the dry, crumbly granola bars. These homemade trail mix energy bites are incredibly simple to toss together—we're talking one bowl, 10 minutes, and a microwave. We use creamy peanut butter as the base of these trail mix bites, but feel free to substitute another nut butter (such as almond butter or even sunflower seed butter) to make them peanut-free. Crisp rice cereal gives these bites an airy texture and a subtle crunch, while honey and raisins bring the sweetness. Miniature chocolate chips are an optional addition to these Trail Mix Bites—but let's be honest, who wouldn't want to add chocolate?