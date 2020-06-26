Traditional Mignonette Sauce Recipe

A simple combination of white wine vinegar, shallots, and pepper is a bright complement to raw oysters.

By MICHAEL RUHLMAN

Credit: Stephen Devries; Prop Stylist: Rachael Burrow; Food Stylist: Catherine Steele

Yield:
Makes about 1/4 cup
Ingredients

Directions

  • Stir together all ingredients; let sit at least 10 minutes or up to 1 hour before serving.

