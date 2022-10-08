Jump to recipe

One bite of this tortilla soup, and you'll think it has been simmering all day. But the secret is, it's ready in just about 1 hour.

Thanks to several high-impact ingredients, like fire-roasted tomatoes and a handful of roasted, toasty spices, flavor builds quickly. That gets this tortilla soup on the dinner table quickly, and it also prevents the chicken from drying out or turning tough.

Turn this into a DIY soup buffet by putting out a selection of toppings. Folks can mix and match to their personal favorites, like sour cream, pickled jalapeños, or fresh radish slices. One thing you can't skip: the homemade cornbread.

How to Make Tortilla Soup

To make tortilla soup, first heat some oil in a large pot or Dutch oven. Sprinkle the chicken with salt, pepper, and chili powder before adding it to the pot. Cover the pot, and cook until the underside of the chicken is browned. Then flip over the chicken and keep cooking it until the interior temperature of the thickest portion registers 165°F. Transfer the chicken to a plate, but do not clean the pot.

Photographer: Stacy Allen; Food Stylist : Karen Rankin; Prop Stylist: Lindsey Lower

Add oil to the pot. Let it warm slightly, then add the onion, bell pepper, jalapeño, and garlic. Cook until the veggies have softened.

Stir in the tomato paste, cumin, cayenne, smoked paprika, salt, pepper, and chili powder until blended and cook for about a minute more.

Photographer: Stacy Allen; Food Stylist : Karen Rankin; Prop Stylist: Lindsey Lower

Add the stock, tomatoes, black beans, kidney beans, and corn. Stir to combine, and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat, and cook for about 15 more minutes until the veggies are tender.

Photographer: Stacy Allen; Food Stylist : Karen Rankin; Prop Stylist: Lindsey Lower

While that's cooking, shred the chicken into pieces. Whisk together warm water and masa harina in a bowl. Now stir the masa mixture and the chicken into the soup, and cook until thickened. Take the soup off the heat, and stir in the cilantro and lime juice.

Photographer: Stacy Allen; Food Stylist : Karen Rankin; Prop Stylist: Lindsey Lower

For serving, garnish the soup with cheese, tortilla strips, hot sauce, lime wedges, and more chopped cilantro — or any combination of toppings you choose. (Or let each person at the table choose their own according to preference.)

Tortilla Soup Ingredients

This recipe for chicken tortilla soup requires more than 20 ingredients, but many are affordable and easily accessible—and most are probably in your spice cabinet, pantry, or freezer right now.

You'll need olive oil, boneless and skinless chicken breasts, chicken stock, and masa harina (corn flour). Fresh ingredients include cilantro, lime, red onion, green bell pepper, jalapeño chile, and garlic cloves. This recipe calls for frozen corn.

From the canned goods section, get diced fire-roasted tomatoes, tomato paste, black beans, and kidney beans. For the spices, gather kosher salt, black pepper, chili powder, ground cumin, cayenne pepper, and smoked paprika.

Select any garnishes you wish, including options like Jack cheese, tortilla strips, and hot sauce.

If you like a creamy tortilla soup, try Martina McBride's recipe.

Is Tortilla Soup Really Mexican?

Tortilla soup is an authentically Mexican dish with roots in the area around Mexico City.

What is chicken tortilla soup made of?

Chicken tortilla soup is typically made with a tomato or chicken base. Traditional ingredients include beans, corn, and jalapeño chile.

How Do You Thicken Up Tortilla Soup?

Masa is a thickening agent; adding more in increments will thicken up your tortilla soup. You can also thicken tortilla soup by adding more ingredients such as beans, chicken, and veggies, which will give the dish a heartier presentation with a lower ratio of liquid. Loading up on the toppings can help bulk up the soup as well.

What Does Tortilla Soup Taste Like?

This tortilla soup has a saucy tomato base — pleasantly hearty and stew-like. Cooking the chicken first in a covered pot keeps it juicy and texture-rich. The red onions, bell pepper, garlic, add texture, color, and aromatics. The fresh cilantro and lime add an acidic zing, and the corn adds both color to the soup and a sweetness that balances the acidity of the diced tomatoes.

