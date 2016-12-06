Tortilla-Crusted Tilapia with Citrus Slaw and Chipotle Tartar Sauce Recipe

Crushed corn tortilla chips make the crispiest, crunchiest coating for pan-fried fish filets. Serve with cole slaw. Fry up a batch of your own chips or use your favorite store-bought brand—both will produce delicious results. You can use any firm, white fish in this recipe, such as flounder, grouper, or snapper. You'll love this spicy tartar sauce, which has a nice blend of mayonnaise, dill pickles smoky chipotle peppers, and lime juice.

By Lisa Cericola and Robby Melvin

active:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Yield:
Serves 4 (serving size: 1 tilapia fillet)
Ingredients

Tilapia
Slaw
Sauce

Directions

  • Prepare the Tilapia: Sprinkle both sides of tilapia fillets with salt and black pepper. Combine flour, cumin, and coriander in a shallow dish. Place beaten eggs in a second shallow dish; place crushed tortilla chips in a third shallow dish. Dredge fillets in flour mixture, dip in eggs, and dredge in tortilla chips, pressing to adhere.

  • Heat 1 tablespoon of the canola oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high. Place 2 fillets in hot oil; cook until golden brown on bottom, about 4 minutes. Turn fillets, add 1 tablespoon of the oil, and cook until fish flakes easily with a fork, about 4 minutes. Transfer fillets to a wire rack over a baking sheet. Keep warm in a 200°F oven. Repeat process with remaining 2 tablespoons canola oil and 2 fillets.

  • Prepare the Citrus Slaw: Stir together olive oil, vinegar, orange zest, orange juice, sugar, and salt in a large bowl. Add cabbage, scallions, and parsley; toss to coat. Let stand 10 minutes.

  • Prepare the Sauce: Stir together all Sauce ingredients.

  • Serve tilapia with Citrus Slaw and Chipotle Tartar Sauce.

