Tortilla-Crusted Tilapia with Citrus Slaw and Chipotle Tartar Sauce Recipe
Crushed corn tortilla chips make the crispiest, crunchiest coating for pan-fried fish filets. Serve with cole slaw. Fry up a batch of your own chips or use your favorite store-bought brand—both will produce delicious results. You can use any firm, white fish in this recipe, such as flounder, grouper, or snapper. You'll love this spicy tartar sauce, which has a nice blend of mayonnaise, dill pickles smoky chipotle peppers, and lime juice.