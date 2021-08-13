Tortellini Mac and Cheese
Creamy, rich, and decadent, our Tortellini Mac and Cheese is the dish you never knew you needed. With a medley of cream cheese, Cheddar, and fontina, this cheesy dish was not made for the faint of heart (or those who are lactose-intolerant) in mind.
In this pasta dish, we combine medium shell pasta and cheese tortellini; the soft, fluffy tortellini and tender shells really hold onto the cheesy, creamy sauce. Our Test Kitchen prefers the texture of refrigerated pasta (such as Buitoni) in this dish, so skip the frozen kind. We love this dish with three-cheese tortellini, but if you're looking to add some protein, go for a meat-filled variety. With nutty aged cheddar, creamy fontina, and a bit of edge from Dijon mustard, this sauce hits all the right notes. Cream cheese is the ticket to serious creaminess, creating a velvety sauce that coats each pocket of pasta.
As if this dish could get any better, we top it with a shower of toasted breadcrumbs, finishing it all under the broiler until the breadcrumbs turn golden-brown and crisp up nicely. Top with chives for a pop of freshness and serve alongside roasted asparagus or a green salad. This might be our best tortellini recipe, and it's an utter delight.