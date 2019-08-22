Tomato Tea Sandwiches Recipe

Looking for the perfect sandwich recipe to serve at showers or parties? Well, according to our Test Kitchen professionals, this classic tomato sandwich is perfect for afternoon tea and serving crowds. Just like grandma's tomato and cucumber sandwiches, only better and more flavorful. This recipe gets its crunch from toasted bread slices and its punch from red onion. And we couldn't think of anything more fulfilling than sipping on tea, while enjoying a tasty sandwich on the side. When entertaining, it's all about presentation. So dainty finger foods, especially crustless tea sandwiches, look best and really tempting when stacked on beautiful plates, trays, or 3-tiered stands. These delicate sandwiches are also easy to serve and can be made in no time—less than 30 minutes, to be exact. This means they'll be ready just in time for high tea. No plans for hosting tea time in the near future? That's okay. These are just as appropriate for serving as a mini appetizer at brunch. Though they look more complicated than they actually are, these tea sandwiches are pretty easy to assemble, requiring only a handful of ingredients. Start by combining the cream cheese, Summer Sauce, and a pinch of salt in a small bowl, and stir until well blended. This flavorful sandwich spread can be made up to one day in advance. Should you need a cream cheese alternative, you can substitute in crème fraîche, Devonshire cream, or mascarpone. Next, spread the cream cheese mixture over the toasted bread slices. Make sure to use thin sliced bread such as Pepperidge Farm. The better the bread, the more delicious the results. Also, per our Test Kitchen, season each slice with 1/8 teaspoon salt and 1/8 teaspoon pepper prior to topping the bread slices, and cut. Voila! Six swoon-worthy, tomato-filled sandwiches to wow your guests.