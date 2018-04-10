Tomato Salad with Grilled Shrimp

2 Ratings
  • 5 0
  • 4 0
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

Look for beautiful and tasty heirloom tomatoes in a rainbow of colors at your local farmers' market, and keep them at room temperature until you're ready to slice and serve. Refrigerating will give them a mealy texture.

By Southern Living Test Kitchen

Gallery

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe Summary

hands-on:
25 mins
total:
25 mins
Yield:
Makes 6 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Coat cold grill grate with cooking spray. Preheat grill to 350° to 400° (medium-high) heat. Whisk together extra virgin olive oil and next 6 ingredients in a small bowl; whisk in 1/2 tsp. kosher salt. Arrange tomatoes on a large serving platter or in a large bowl, and drizzle with 1/4 cup vinaigrette. Sprinkle with desired amount of salt and pepper.

  • Toss shrimp with 3 Tbsp. olive oil, 1/2 tsp. freshly ground black pepper, and remaining 1/2 tsp. kosher salt. Grill shrimp, covered with grill lid, 2 minutes on each side or just until shrimp turn pink.

  • Toss grilled shrimp with remaining vinaigrette, and arrange over tomatoes. Or, if desired, toss together shrimp, remaining vinaigrette, and tomatoes.

