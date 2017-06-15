Tomato, Peach, and Corn Salad Recipe

Summers are synonymous with salads—from green, leafy salads and pasta salad to Southern staples like chicken salad and potato salad. But instead of calorie-dense, mayo-filled picnic salads, it's time to put that bounty of seasonal fruits and vegetables to good use. This fresh, vibrant recipe is filled with garden and farmers' market finds, but it doesn't require a lot of ingredients. However, you'll discover the best of the season is highlighted here. Just make sure everything used is at its peak for maximum flavor. Not only does this salad taste like summer, but it's also a quick dish to pair with grilled main-course favorites. We love all of the bright and colorful add-ins, which makes this salad look like a fiesta on a plate. Opting for fresh fruits and produce, a zesty vinaigrette, seasonings, and cheese is what really allows this side to shine. Here, a delicious blend of sweet corn, ripe peaches, and juicy beefsteak tomatoes is tossed with salt and black pepper, sweetened with a make-ahead Honey Vinaigrette, and enriched with salty Feta cheese. At first glance it may seem like an unlikely combination, but all of the ingredients marry well. We suggest using uncooked corn and tomatoes that are firm yet slightly soft to the touch to give this salad a nice crunch. A variety of tomatoes can be substituted, and you can also use edamame or frozen and thawed corn kernels if fresh ears aren't available. Blue cheese or ricotta salata are appropriate swaps for Feta cheese. One last note from our Test Kitchen: Be sure to toss all the ingredients at the last minute and serve immediately, because as the tomatoes mascerate in the vinegar, extra liquid is released. For added flavor and color, garnish with basil. You'll love every sweet and savory forkful of this confetti-like salad.