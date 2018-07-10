Tomato 'n' Beef Casserole With Polenta Crust

This cheesy, beefy casserole is all kinds of satisfying. The cornmeal-based crust sets this cheesy dish aside from other Italian casserole recipes, while the heartiness makes it a great pick for weeknight dinners. 

By Southern Living Test Kitchen

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°. Bring 3 cups water and 1 tsp. salt to a boil in a 2-qt. saucepan over medium-high heat. Whisk in cornmeal; reduce heat to low, and simmer, whisking constantly, 3 minutes or until thickened. Remove from heat, and stir in steak seasoning and 1/4 cup Cheddar cheese. Spread cornmeal mixture into a lightly greased 11- x 7-inch baking dish.

  • Brown ground chuck in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat, stirring often, 10 minutes or until meat crumbles and is no longer pink; drain and transfer to a bowl.

  • Sauté onion and zucchini in hot oil in skillet over medium heat 5 minutes or until crisp-tender. Stir in beef, tomatoes, and tomato paste; simmer, stirring often, 10 minutes. Pour beef mixture over cornmeal crust. Sprinkle with remaining 3/4 cup cheese.

  • Bake at 350° for 30 minutes or until bubbly. Sprinkle casserole with parsley just before serving.

  • Italian Beef Casserole With Polenta Crust: Substitute Italian sausage for ground chuck and Italian six-cheese blend for Cheddar cheese. Prepare recipe as directed, sautéing 1 medium-size green bell pepper, chopped, with onion in Step

