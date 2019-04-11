Tomato-Ginger Jam

Bold and pungent Tomato-Ginger Jam pairs perfectly with our Indian-spiced Field Pea Cakes, but it can also make a great condiment for other fried foods, such as fish or chicken, or used as a surprisingly delicious spread for skillet cornbread, along with some salted butter. Made with canned tomatoes and fresh ginger, the jam is flavored with brown sugar, curry powder, mustard seeds, cinnamon, and cayenne pepper. The recipe comes together in a single saucepan and makes 1 1/4 cups of jam—no canning required. Leftover jam, if you have any, can be stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to two weeks.

By Sheri Castle

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl Jones; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

active:
20 mins
total:
40 mins
Yield:
1 1/4 cups
  • Stir together all ingredients in a sauce-pan. Bring to simmer over medium-high, stirring to dissolve sugar. Reduce heat to low; simmer, stirring occasionally, until slightly thickened, about 15 minutes. Cool 20 minutes. Transfer to an airtight container; cover and chill up to 2 weeks. Serve slightly chilled.

