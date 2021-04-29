Tomato Galette
Just go ahead and plan for seconds.
Recipe Summary
Celebrate sweet summertime with a recipe fit for the occasion. Our Tomato Galette is similar to the time-honored tomato pie but skips the baking dish in favor of a folded-over crust that is cooked on a sheet pan. The stars of the recipe are gorgeous heirloom tomatoes (just make sure they're not too ripe or else they'll make the crust soggy) and sweet cherry tomatoes. Refrigerated pie crusts and a container of garlic-and-herb spreadable cheese pack the flavor, saving you both time and money by eliminating the need for additional ingredients. While you might think a tomato galette recipe requires a hefty amount of skill, our Heirloom Tomato Galette truly couldn't be easier. It takes just 20 minutes active time, with most of it spent slicing tomatoes—how hard can that be? Serve this Cherry Tomato Galette warm or at room temperature alongside a simple green salad.