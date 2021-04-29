Tomato Galette

Just go ahead and plan for seconds.

By Paige Grandjean

Credit: Photographer and props: Jennifer Causey Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall

Celebrate sweet summertime with a recipe fit for the occasion. Our Tomato Galette is similar to the time-honored tomato pie but skips the baking dish in favor of a folded-over crust that is cooked on a sheet pan. The stars of the recipe are gorgeous heirloom tomatoes (just make sure they're not too ripe or else they'll make the crust soggy) and sweet cherry tomatoes. Refrigerated pie crusts and a container of garlic-and-herb spreadable cheese pack the flavor, saving you both time and money by eliminating the need for additional ingredients. While you might think a tomato galette recipe requires a hefty amount of skill, our Heirloom Tomato Galette truly couldn't be easier. It takes just 20 minutes active time, with most of it spent slicing tomatoes—how hard can that be? Serve this Cherry Tomato Galette warm or at room temperature alongside a simple green salad.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Place a large rimmed baking sheet in oven, and preheat oven to 425°F; let baking sheet heat in oven 20 minutes. Meanwhile, arrange heirloom tomato slices and halved cherry tomatoes (cut side up), on a double layer of paper towels; sprinkle evenly with 1/2 teaspoon of the salt. Flip heirloom tomato slices over, and sprinkle other sides of heirlooms evenly with remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt. Let stand at room temperature 10 minutes.

  • While tomatoes stand, stir together spreadable cheese, Cheddar, basil, crushed red pepper, and black pepper in a small bowl. Roll out piecrust on a sheet of parchment paper into a 12-inch round. Spread cheese mixture evenly over dough round, leaving a 1 1/2-inch border.

  • Gently blot tops of tomatoes with clean paper towels to remove excess moisture. Arrange tomatoes on cheese mixture on dough round. Fold dough edge up and over tomatoes, folding in at the border and pleating dough as needed. Brush edges lightly with egg.

  • Carefully place parchment paper with galette on preheated baking sheet. Bake in preheated oven until filling is bubbly and crust is golden brown, 25 to 30 minutes. Let cool on baking sheet 10 minutes. Garnish with basil leaves and additional black pepper.

