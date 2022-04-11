Heirloom Tomato-Cracker Salad
Move over tomato sandwich, we're loving this salad for summer.
Our Test Kitchen pros have one word for this Heirloom Tomato-Cracker Salad: "heavenly." That about sums it up.
Once heirloom tomato season rolls around, we're finding any and every way to incorporate these unique beauties into our meals. This tomato cracker salad is a great, easily transportable option for a picnic—plus, it couldn't be easier to toss together. This simple but heavenly concoction has been showing up on summertime tables for as long as we can remember—it's like a tomato sandwich in salad form. But you don't see it much in cookbooks or glossy magazines, because a mash-up of tomatoes, mayonnaise, and saltines isn't exactly gorgeous.
This new version solves the image problem by turning it into a composed salad, with each element layered beautifully atop the creamy dressing. We also brightened up those traditional flavors with fresh herbs, sweet corn, and garlicky crisped crackers. Southerners sure do know how to dress up a sleeve of saltines, but believe us when we say that after tasting this cold salad, which combines heirloom tomatoes with saltine crackers, you'll never look at a box of crackers the same way again.