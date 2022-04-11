Heirloom Tomato-Cracker Salad

Move over tomato sandwich, we're loving this salad for summer.

By Karen Schroeder-Rankin

Gallery

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Ali Ramee; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

Recipe Summary

bake:
10 mins
total:
30 mins
active:
20 mins
Servings:
6
Our Test Kitchen pros have one word for this Heirloom Tomato-Cracker Salad: "heavenly." That about sums it up.

Once heirloom tomato season rolls around, we're finding any and every way to incorporate these unique beauties into our meals. This tomato cracker salad is a great, easily transportable option for a picnic—plus, it couldn't be easier to toss together. This simple but heavenly concoction has been showing up on summertime tables for as long as we can remember—it's like a tomato sandwich in salad form. But you don't see it much in cookbooks or glossy magazines, because a mash-up of tomatoes, mayonnaise, and saltines isn't exactly gorgeous.

This new version solves the image problem by turning it into a composed salad, with each element layered beautifully atop the creamy dressing. We also brightened up those traditional flavors with fresh herbs, sweet corn, and garlicky crisped crackers. Southerners sure do know how to dress up a sleeve of saltines, but believe us when we say that after tasting this cold salad, which combines heirloom tomatoes with saltine crackers, you'll never look at a box of crackers the same way again.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375°F. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper; place crackers in a single layer on prepared baking sheet. Brush tops of crackers liberally with melted butter; sprinkle with ¼ teaspoon of the garlic salt. Bake until golden brown and fragrant, 8 to 10 minutes. Cool completely, about 20 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, stir together mayonnaise, chives, apple cider vinegar, and remaining ½ teaspoon garlic salt in a small bowl. 

  • Spread mayonnaise mixture evenly on a large platter. Arrange tomato slices on top of mayonnaise mixture, overlapping slightly. Season tomatoes with pepper to taste; sprinkle with corn. Coarsely crush crackers over salad; sprinkle with basil.

