Savory tomato pies are quintessential summer fare. The popularity of our Heirloom Tomato Pie proves that. But if you're looking for a new tomato pie, you shouldn't overlook this one that combines fresh, sweet summer corn.

The corn and tomato are tucked into a creamy, cheesy "custard" that's made with mayonnaise, Cheddar cheese, and sweet pimentos. It's also slightly garlicky with a hint of cayenne. These ingredients all complement the flavor or fresh, ripe tomatoes beautifully.

So the tomato slices don't make this a watery pie, you'll salt the tomato slices and sandwich them between paper towels to draw out just enough moisture. One step further, you'll par-bake the crust so it's still crisp and snappy after the pie filling is added. You can make your own pie crust if you want. Just be sure to bake it a bit before spooning in the filling.

Make this corn-tomato pie for your next book club, or impress weekend guests with this at brunch. A side salad or big spoonful of field pea relish is the perfect accompaniment.

How to Make Tomato-Corn Pie

To make tomato corn pie, first, preheat the oven to 400°F. Next, place the pie crust inside a pie plate, pressing it into the bottom of the plate and up the sides. Fold the crust edges under, crimping them in a style you like.

Now put a piece of parchment paper over the crust in a pie plate, leaving about three inches overhanging around the sides. Weight the pie plate (dried beans work well) before baking it in the preheated oven for 10 minutes.

Remove the plate from the oven and take out the parchment paper and pie weights. Put it back in the oven and continue baking for several more minutes, until the crust is light golden brown. Now transfer it to a wire rack and let it cool until it reaches room temperature.

While you let the oven temperature reduce to 375 degrees F, arrange tomato slices in a single layer on paper towels. Sprinkle them with salt, and let them stand for about 20 minutes. Afterward, use paper towels to pat them dry.

Stir to combine the Cheddar cheese, corn, mayonnaise, pimiento, egg, heavy cream, flour, garlic, cayenne, black pepper, and the remaining salt.

Sprinkle Parmesan over the pie crust after it cools. Spread a layer of Cheddar inside, layering with half of the tomato slices in an overlapping pattern. Repeat these two layers and sprinkle with Parmesan.

Last, bake the tomato corn pie in the preheated oven until the filling is set and the top is lightly browned (about a half hour). Let the dish stand for another 30 minutes, and finally, garnish it with thinly sliced basil before serving.

Tomato-Corn Pie Ingredients

To make tomato corn pie, you'll need a refrigerated packaged pie crust, left to come to room temperature. You'll also need tomatoes, kosher salt, shredded white cheddar cheese, fresh corn kernels, mayonnaise, diced pimientos, egg, heavy cream, all-purpose flour, garlic, cayenne pepper, black pepper, shredded parmesan cheese, and fresh basil.

How Is Tomato Pie Different From Pizza?

Crust, tomatoes, and cheese—this recipe's basic ingredients sure sound a lot like pizza, right? Yes, there are certainly similarities. But this tomato corn pie is deeper and richer than most traditional pizza slices, with a filling that contains egg and heavy cream for more of a quiche-like consistency. The flavor-packed custard pairs with the crunchy crust for a textural treat.

Is Tomato Pie Served Hot or Cold?

Serve this dish warm or at room temperature—whether freshly made or when enjoyed as leftovers. It's ideal as a brunch main dish alongside a green salad with a tangy vinaigrette in the summertime; this pairing works brilliantly to cut the richness of the tomato corn pie. Or serve it as an accompaniment alongside grilled or roast meat. For a vegetarian meal, tomato corn pie is a crowd-pleasing main dish served hot or at room temperature.