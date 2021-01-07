Tomato Carbonara Recipe

Give this indulgent pasta dish more of an Italian flair by using prosciutto or pancetta instead of bacon. Cherry tomatoes add pops of summery brightness and color. The key to making great tasting pasta is in the cooking water. Add about 2 tablespoons of kosher salt to a large stockpot of water before boiling. When the pasta is cooked, reserve a couple of cups of cooking water before draining the pasta. The salty, starchy liquid seasons your homemade sauce, gives it a silky texture and helps it cling to the noodles. Don't rinse the pasta or you will wash away more of the good starch. Add the pasta water a little at a time, stirring until the sauce is rich and smooth.