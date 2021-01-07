Tomato Carbonara Recipe

Rating: 1 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

This bright and flavorful dish is full of Italian flair.

By Robby Melvin

Gallery

Credit: Alison Miksch; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe Summary

active:
35 mins
total:
35 mins
Yield:
Serves 6
Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

Give this indulgent pasta dish more of an Italian flair by using prosciutto or pancetta instead of bacon. Cherry tomatoes add pops of summery brightness and color. The key to making great tasting pasta is in the cooking water. Add about 2 tablespoons of kosher salt to a large stockpot of water before boiling. When the pasta is cooked, reserve a couple of cups of cooking water before draining the pasta. The salty, starchy liquid seasons your homemade sauce, gives it a silky texture and helps it cling to the noodles. Don't rinse the pasta or you will wash away more of the good starch. Add the pasta water a little at a time, stirring until the sauce is rich and smooth.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Cook pasta in salted water according to package directions. Drain, reserving 1 ½ cups cooking water.

    Advertisement

  • While pasta cooks, cook bacon in a large skillet over medium-high until crisp, 5 to 6 minutes. Transfer bacon to a plate lined with paper towels to drain; reserve 2 tablespoons drippings in skillet.

  • Add tomatoes to skillet, and cook, stirring often, until slightly softened, about 3 minutes. Add shallots, and cook, stirring often, until shallots and tomatoes are softened, 3 to 4 minutes. Add garlic; cook, stirring constantly, 1 minute. Add 1 cup of the reserved cooking water; bring to boil. Remove from heat, and stir in pasta. Stir in egg yolks, 1 at a time, until thoroughly combined.

  • Return skillet to medium-low, and cook, stirring constantly, until sauce is slightly thickened and creamy, 2 to 3 minutes. Remove from heat; stir in bacon, cheese, chives, parsley, and pepper until cheese melts and sauce is smooth, adding remaining ½ cup cooking water if necessary to reach desired consistency.

  • Top servings evenly with grated Parmesan.

Tips

Don't worry about the raw egg yolks in this recipe. The heat of the pan and hot pasta water "cook" them, making a rich, silky sauce.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 southernliving.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 07/23/2021