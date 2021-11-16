While it's impossible to choose just one sort of cookie to rule them all, there is something extra indulgent about a chewy, slightly doughy cookie, and this recipe delivers on it. The perfect combination of salty and sweet, these toffee cookies have the classic chewy cookie texture, but stay soft and almost slightly underdone on the inside. You get nutty, caramel notes from the crunchy toffee bits, and the addition of chopped chocolate creates pockets of melted chocolate and flakes throughout.

While our recipe was tested when cooked at various levels of freezing and chilling, there was one unanimous winner: Freezing the dough balls ahead for four hours produced the most delicious cookie. "Like biting into a pillow," one tester said. However, refrigerating anywhere from two hours to overnight were runner-ups for less spreading and more gooeyness. If you're in a time crunch, baking straight from the mixer is possible, but expect cookies that spread out more and don't have quite as much chewiness.