Tipsy Parson

If you're a fan of classic trifles but daunted by the prospect of assembling a picture-perfect dessert, allow us to introduce you to its casual cousin. Just like a trifle, this dessert features a combination of ladyfinger cookies, pudding, and fresh fruit, but the layers are more laid-back and placed into individual glasses (we like stemless wine glasses the most, but really any vessel will work). Similar to a trifle, the flavor possibilities here are endless, but for this recipe we went with a cozy combination of gingered cherries, sherry, and vanilla pudding. A note on the sherry: a little goes a long way, and yes, though it's only used to sprinkle lightly on the cookies, this dessert wouldn't be the same without the depth of flavor it adds. Don't skip it! We're also fans of making the pudding from scratch, but if you're in a pinch you can also use a store-bought mix.