Thu-Ha Nguyen's Vietnamese Egg Rolls

Fill a small bowl with cold water. Lay 1 spring roll shell on a cutting board or a clean work surface positioned in a diamond shape (with corners pointing north, south, east, and west). If wrappers seem dry when you take them out of the package, drape a warm, damp paper towel or kitchen towel over them to keep them from drying out as you work. Fold the corner closest to you (pointing south) in toward center. Place about 1 tablespoon filling in the center of the folded corner, and shape it into a 3-inch log running crosswise on wrapper. Fold left and right corners of the wrapper in toward center (A). Dip fingertips in cold water, and brush water onto the top edges of the wrapper (B). Using too much water will cause the wrapper to break, but using too little will not seal the wrapper. Starting from the bottom of the spring roll shell, roll wrapper over the filling tightly without tearing the wrapper; roll up around the filling 2 times (C). Press damp tip of wrapper down to seal roll (D). Place assembled egg roll on a baking sheet; cover with a damp paper towel. Repeat process with remaining spring roll shells and filling.